Angry Mansfield builder attacked front door with a saw over unpaid debt

Police were called to Hall Street on March 23 last year, after reports someone was kicking at the door, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, and found Kirk Thompson armed with a steel saw.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said: “They drew their tasers, he lay down on the floor and he was arrested.

“He told them he had no intention to break in, he just wanted to speak to the occupant because he was owed money.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court

A Mansfield Council housing management officer said it would cost £770 to replace the door.

The court heard he has previous convictions, but was last in trouble 10 years ago.

Thompson, aged 31, of Bramble Lane, admitted criminal damage.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said Thompson, a self-employed builder, had spoken to the man about the debt on a number of occasions, but on this evening drank a few cans of lager and lost his temper.

“Since then he hasn't touched a drop of alcohol and doesn’t intend to again,” said Ms Sood.

She said he is a “decent family man” with three children, who “has been worried sick about appearing at court today”.

Sentencing, magistrates told Thompson: “It was a silly thing to do. Can I suggest you go to the small claims court, if you find yourself in this situation again?”

