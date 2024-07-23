Caravan storage yard could be created on large piece of agricultural land in Warsop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan is in the pipeline to turn a prominent piece of countryside land in Warsop into a commercial storage yard.

The site, which is currently arable agricultural land, sits next to the town’s household waste and recycling centre and close to the timber merchant’s and garden centre of Trade Timber Supplies.

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council for a change of use of the land to an open-air storage area for caravans and motorhomes, with associated fencing, landscaping and access.

Under the scheme, the sizeable site would also house four self-storage containers to store equipment and belongings related to the caravans, and an office.

Warsop's household waste and recycling centre on Oakfield Lane, which sits next to the site where the caravan storage yard will be if the planning application is approved.

The plan has been submitted by the trustees of the Warsop Estate, who own the land. Working on their behalf is the Leicestershire-based chartered surveyor and property consultancy, Fisher German, which has lodged full details with the council.

In a planning statement, Fisher German says the plan is “part of a programme of rural diversification of the Warsop Estate” and would provide “a suitable location for residents in nearby towns and villages to park their caravans”.

Although a rural site, Fisher German points out that the land has been designated for employment use within the Mansfield District Local Plan.

It feels this scheme would represent a “suitable, low-intensity use” of the site and make a “positive contribution to economic growth”.

The Trade Timber Supplies garden centre, which is close to the proposal site on Oakfield Lane, Warsop.

Customers would pick up and drop off their caravans by appointment, and would have passcode access to the gated site, which would have security measures in place, including CCTV cameras.

The plan was not expected to cause traffic problems, especially as the Oakfield Lane access to the site would be upgraded.

Fisher German insists there would be “no detrimental impact on nearby residents” and “a landscape buffer” would soften the appearance of the development.

It also believes the scheme would create ecological improvements to the land, although rabbit burrows have been detected there and would have to be “removed in an ethical manner”.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and aim to make a decision, or recommendation, by Wednesday, September 11.

If Warsop residents wish to comment, they can post their views on the council’s website here.

