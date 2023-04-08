The candidates for the first all-out Amber Valley Council election on May 4 have been announced.

This election will appoint 42 councillors to the authority across 18 wards, for four years, with all members being appointed all at once for the first time – instead of in thirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is currently run by the Conservatives, with 25 out of the 45 seats, followed by the Labour Party with nine councillors, five Independent councillors, three Green Party councillors, two Belper Independent councillors and one socialist councillor.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

There are now five fewer wards on the council, due to changes in the past year largely relating to population changes, and there will be three fewer councillors, in part due to workload and cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those standing are:

Alfreton (three seats)

Billy Bowles, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Colin Boyce, of Park Street Alfreton – Con;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Cantrill, address in Amber Valley area – Con;

Frances Cantrill, of North Street, Alfreton – Con;

Gail Dolman, of Alfred St Alfreton – Lab;

Helen Gent, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gibbons, of Cressy Road, Alfreton – LD;

Russ Hubber, address in Amber Valley area – Green;

Steve Marshall-Clarke, of Cressy Road, Alfreton – Lab;

Jeremy Miles, of Flowery Leys Lane, Alfreton – LD;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Nilsen, of King Street, Alfreton – LD;

Paul Price, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Keith Wood, of Ley Gardens, Alfreton – Lab.

Codnor, Langley Mill and Aldercar (three)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Abernathy, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

David Cattermole, of 214 Nottingham Road, Woodlinkin, Langley Mill – Con;

Sally Cresswell, of Windmill Close, Waingroves – Con;

Amy Donohue, of Long Wood Close, Heanor – Con;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Emmas-Williams, of Springhill Way Codnor – Lab;

Sam Goodrum, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Eileen Hamilton, of England Crescent, Heanor – Lab;

Timothy Knowles, of Jura Ave, Ripley – NF;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moon, of Crosshill, Codnor – Lab;

Vicky Powers, of Old Coppice Side, Heanor – Green

Sheena Trower, address in Amber Valley area – Reform.

Ironville and Riddings (two)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Clark, of Monument Lane, Ironville, Codnor Park – Con;

Kieron Cox, of Quarry Road, Somercotes – Lab;

Matt Gent, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Rebecca Grundy, of High Street, Riddings – Lab;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Hatchett, address in Amber Valley area – Green;

Joanna Karpasea, of Regent Court, Ironville – LD;

Kate Kift, address in Amber Valley area – LD;

Phil Rose, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Turner, of Slack Lane, Riddings – Con.

Somercotes – two councillors

Jennifer Ainsworth, address in Amber Valley area – Con;

Caroline Gent, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Gent, address in Amber Valley area – Reform;

Jill Hayes, address in Amber Valley area – Con;

John McCabe, of Quarry Road, Somercotes – Lab;

Tracey Pearson, of Cinder Road, Somercotes – LD;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Sewell, address in Amber Valley area – Green;

Elaine Sherman, address in Amber Valley area – Lab;

Paul Slater, of Blackstone Close, Somercotes – LD.

Key:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Con – Conservative Party;

Green – Green Party

Lab – Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NF – National Front;