County council by-election to be held in Ashfield after councillor steps down

Voters in the Kirkby South division will go to the polling stations on May 4 to elect a new county councillor, replacing Daniel Williamson.

Coun Williamson, of the Ashfield Independents, was first elected to Nottinghamshire Council in May 2021 and also represented Kirkby Cross and Portland on Ashfield Council.

However, he is not standing for re-election in May’s district council poll and has now stepped down from the county council.

Daniel Williamson.

He said the decision was taken due to “personal challenges and a change in personal circumstances”.

He said: “I feel I am unable any longer to represent residents in the assiduous way I have always sought to do.

“I have been proud to represent Annesley and Kirkby at County Hall and I wish my successor well in holding the Conservative administration to account.”

It means voters in the Kirkby South division will vote in both district and county council elections on the same day.

There are also parish council elections taking place across the division, including Annesley and Felley Parish Council.

Turnout for the Kirkby South division in the May 2021 election was 37.2 per cent, with 3,582 votes cast.

Coun Williamson won the seat with 2,074 votes – 58.2 per cent of the total.

Labour finished in second with 802 votes while the Conservative candidate was third with 686 votes.