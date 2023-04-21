Campaign reminding Ashfield voters about voter ID is launched by council ahead of election

The new campaign fronted by council chief executive, Theresa Hodgkinson, features council officers and aims to encourage residents to speak to their friends, family, neighbours, and work colleagues about voter ID requirements.

Due to new Government rules, voters in May’s local election, and for all elections from then, will need to show photo ID to vote.

The following will be accepted as proof of identity at the polling stations on 4 May:

A UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence

A UK passport

A PASS card

A Blue Badge

A biometric residence permit (BRP)

A Defence Identity Card

The full list of accepted photo ID can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website here.

If you don’t have an accepted form of photo ID, you don’t look like your photo anymore, or your name on your I.D. is different to your name on the electoral register, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

The deadline for applying for the free voter ID is April 25.

Ruth Dennis, executive director of legal and governance at the council, said “It is so important that all residents can have their voices heard by voting in the local elections.

"We want to make sure that as many residents as possible know about the need to have photo ID to vote.