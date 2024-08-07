Booming animal-feed business in Ashfield hopes expansion will be backed by council

A booming online business is hoping its expansion plans will be given the seal of approval by Ashfield District Council.

Passionate Pets Ltd, a family-run rural company that supplies feed for animals ranging from pet dogs to horses, hens and pigs, has been a big success since it was created last year.

It has been operating via Facebook but now wants to establish to a permanent base to sell its products and help meet demand, so it has submitted a planning application to the council.

The plan is for a change of use of an agricultural storage building at Whiteboro Lodge, 261 Wild Hill in Teversal, where the family lives. The existing access to the site would be widened and seven parking spaces created.

This pet dog seems to enjoy the products offered by the Teversal-based animal-feed business, Passionate Pets Ltd

The business is run by directors Paul Brewell (52), Jacqueline Brewell (57) and Jack Brewell (27). Its new headquarters would be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm Mondays to Fridays, from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays, with a single employee on site.

The application has been supported by the Leicestershire-based consultancy, Mair Land and Planning Ltd, whose director, Stephen Mair, has explained to the council why the scheme is needed.

In a letter, he says: “The proposed change of use is to enable the expansion of an existing business, which is providing a much-needed and in-demand rural service.

"Passionate Pets was established in 2023 in response to the relocation of a similar business, which moved out of the local area.

Wild Hill in Teversal, where the animal-feed business expansion would be based. (PHOTO BY: Google)

"It currently operates as an online service. The use of the agricultural building would enable the business to meet current and future customer needs, providing social and economic benefits.”

Passionate Pets currently delivers to within a 25-mile radius of Teversal, often selling large quantities of animal feed, with some bags weighing more than 10kg.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the plan and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Tuesday, September 24.

