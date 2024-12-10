Bid to set up 15 dog kennels in garden of house -- all the latest Ashfield planning applications

A scheme to set up a commercial dog kennels business in the garden of a home in Skegby is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

If the plan, submitted by Chris Baguley, gets the go-ahead, a total of 15 individual kennels will be built on an existing hard-standing area at the front of his house at 1A Beck Lane, which is in a predominantly residential area.

He says there is a local demand for the service and has promised to reduce the impact on neighbours of the dogs barking by installing “high-quality insulation” within the kennel walls.

Mr Baguley has hired the Chesterfield-based firm, Bothams Architectural Design, as his agent for the application, which is currently being considered by the council’s planning officers.

A total of 15 dog kennels will be built if the plan for a property in Skegby is given the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: pethealthsupplements.com)

A planning statement, compiled by Bothams, says the kennels would be contained within a single-storey, detached building that would “integrate sensitively into the existing setting”.

With a flat roof, the structure would be “small-scale but well-designed” and would “harmonise with the residential character of the area and maintain a high-quality appearance”.

Regarding possible noise, the statement goes on: “The design incorporates management policies to minimise barking, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.

"High-quality insulation within the kennel walls would minimise sound transmission, and there would be appropriate spacing between the kennels and the nearest neighbouring properties.

"The site’s existing access off Beck Lane is sufficient for operational needs, including customer drop-offs and collections.”

In conclusion, the statement says: “This facility would contribute positively to the local economy by providing a much-needed service in a manner that respects the surrounding area and would not adversely effect neighbouring properties.”

Neighbours can post their comments on the council’s website here. Planning officers hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Wednesday, January 29.

Other planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include these:

179 Sutton Road, Kirkby – replacement area of mono pitched roof at front and to entrance canopy, plus redecoration of thermal insulation.

21 Burnside Close, Kirkby – ground-floor and first-floor extension, plus render to front elevation.

11 Old Road, Sutton – demolish old conservatory, flat-roofed kitchen and garage, and construct single-storey corner extension at rear.

16 Ashcourt Gardens, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

1A Lucknow Drive, Sutton – external staircase to flat.

8 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – listed building consent to replace existing external windows.

The Spinney, Kirkby Hardwick, Kirkby – work to six sycamore trees protected by preservation order.

9-11 Low Street, Sutton – application to discharge condition of planning permission previously granted.

Sutton Road, Huthwaite – application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed development by, or on behalf of, an electronic communications code operator.

70 High Pavement, Sutton – application to discharge condition of planning permission previously granted.

1 Cobden Street, Kirkby – second-storey side and rear extension, to be built above the existing ground floor, plus new window on ground floor at the side.

70 High Pavement, Sutton – application to discharge sound condition of planning permission previously granted.

Unit 5, Rington Court, Nunn Brook Rise, Huthwaite – workshop extension.

48 Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton – demolition of bungalow and construction of dwelling, boundary wall and gate.

Mill Pond Cottage, Newbound Lane, Sutton – application to discharge condition of planning permission previously granted.