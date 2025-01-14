Bid to open first McDonald's restaurant and takeaway in Kirkby is resurrected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The major plan to open the first McDonald’s restaurant and takeaway in Kirkby has been resurrected.

The fast-good giant first announced its scheme for the drive-through on a vacant site at Lane End, close to the town’s train station, last April.

Two months ago, it mysteriously pulled the plug and was not prepared to comment on the reasons why.

But now, McDonald’s has resubmitted a revised planning application to Ashfield District Council.

It transpires that the original one was withdrawn mainly because of fears about traffic congestion and concerns over the layout and design of the restaurant.

A fresh planning statement says: “Following discussions with Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department, the layout has been revised and vehicular access is now proposed to be taken directly from Lane End to the north.

"The design of the restaurant has also been updated following feedback from officers at Ashfield Council.”

It is understood the layout changes also address worries about the risk of flooding and the need to retain as many trees on the site as possible.

The drive-through restaurant is planned for a vacant site at Lane End, close to Kirkby's train station and Aldi supermarket. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Ashfield’s planning officers are now considering the revised plan and have set a deadline date of Monday, March 3 for a decision or recommendation.

The one-acre site, which is opposite Kirkby’s Aldi supermarket, has been empty since the closure of an engineering factory many years ago.

McDonald’s feels the restaurant would help to redevelop a derelict area that is often viewed as a gateway to the town.

It would also be a huge boost to the local economy, creating the equivalent of 55 full-time jobs and bringing new business into Kirkby.

McDonald's already has three restaurants or takeaways in Ashfield and three in Mansfield, including this 24-hour drive-through at the Sherwood Oaks Business Park on Oakleaf Close.

McDonald's launched a public consultation last year to ascertain the views of local residents. Letters and questionnaires were sent out, and a public meeting held.

It revealed that 83 per cent of 250 people who took part were in favour of the restaurant, with only 12 per cent firmly against.

This has also been reflected in the online comments received about the plan by Ashfield Council.

Many felt it would make Kirkby a more appealing place for visitors and help to transform that part of town.

However, some, including nearby residents, were concerned it would generate extra traffic, noise, litter and loitering, and have a damaging impact on independent cafes in Kirkby.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, the restaurant and takeaway would cover an area of 527 square metres, with seating inside and a patio area outside. Its opening hours have yet to be divulged.

There would be 36 parking spaces, plus cycle and motorcycle bays and charging points for electric vehicles.

A drive-through lane would accommodate 15 vehicles which, along with dedicated bays for customers waiting for orders, would reduce any congestion.

The building would be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, while 80 per cent of its packaging would be recyclable.

McDonald’s has also promised to conduct litter patrols within a 150-metre radius every day.

The fast-good giant operates 1,450 restaurants across the UK, and employs 135,000 people.

There are already three in Ashfield – two at Sutton and one in Hucknall – as well as three in Mansfield.

The 24-hour drive-through close to Hucknall train station, which opened in 2019, was initially rejected by Ashfield Council, but went ahead after McDonald’s won an appeal to the government’s Planning Inspectorate.