Apartments earmarked for Greggs and Barclays Bank building in Mansfield town centre

A building in Mansfield town centre that used to house a branch of Barclays Bank has been earmarked for the creation of 12 flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclays itself constructed the three-storey Market Place building in the 1970s, with the branch operating from the ground floor while the two upper floors were occupied by offices.

However, the branch closed in March, and now plans have been unveiled to turn part of the rear ground floor and the whole of the first and second floors into ten one-bedroom apartments and a couple of two-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the ground floor, at the front, would remain as two shop units, one of which is currently the home of popular bakery chain, Greggs.

The building on Market Place, Mansfield that used to house a branch of Barclays Bank and is still the home of bakery chain, Greggs.

The building is considered significant because it sits within Mansfield town centre’s conservation area.

A planning application for prior notification of a change of use from commercial to residential has been submitted to Mansfield District Council by the Gedling-based building development company, Crossover Consulting and PM Ltd, which is run by 31-year-old James Cross.

Acting as agents for Crossover are P&DG (Planning and Design Group), of Nottingham, whose principal planner, Harriet Nind, has lodged a planning statement with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says: “No changes to the existing commercial frontages are proposed. The commercial units fronting Market Place would continue to operate independently.”

The plan does not include any parking spaces. But they are not considered necessary because of “excellent public transport links” nearby, with the town’s bus station only three minutes’ walk away and the railway station eight minutes’ walk away.

P&DG says the proposed apartments “would provide a high-quality living environment” with bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom or shower room.

"The proposal would have no significant adverse impacts,” concludes the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Monday, September 16.

Meanwhile, a separate application has been received to convert a three-bedroom terraced house at 16 Birkland Street in Mansfield, off Newgate Lane, into a supported-housing property.

Up to five teenagers, aged 16 to 18, in need of support or supervision, would be based there to help them live as independently as possible.

The property would be run by the YMCA, whose staff would visit every day and be on call 24/7.