Analysis of figures from the House of Commons Library shows some of the work the Conservative MP for Mansfield does behind the scenes.

Much of the day-to-day business of being an MP takes place in committees, which examine issues in detail, from government policy and proposed new laws, to wider topics like the economy.

Coun Bradley, who serves as a backbench MP, was sitting on one committee, as of March 7 this year – Skills and Post-16 Education ill.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

The average sitting MP was a part of two committees, while about a quarter were not part of any. Meanwhile, two Labour MPs were members of 11 each.

Members can also be active in informal, cross-party All-Party Parliamentary Groups, for those who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region or country.

Coun Bradley had a role in seven APPGs.

The majority of bills that the House passes into law come from the ruling party, but MPs – typically those not in Government – can also introduce legislation through Private Members' bills.

Few become law, but it can create publicity around an issue, or affect future legislation indirectly.

However, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, presented none of these bills between the state opening of Parliament on December 16, 2019, and March 7.

Over this period, he has signed one Early Day Motion, another way an MP can draw attention to a particular issue.

Finally, Members can apply for certain types of debates or Urgent Questions to initiate discussions on a topic in the Commons or Westminster Hall.

Coun Bradley, who was first elected on June 8, 2017, has been granted six of these applications during this Parliament.

Insight

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "These figures give taxpayers some much-needed insight into the workloads of their Westminster representatives.

"Given the average MP now costs over £200,000 in total, constituents are right to expect them to deliver on their duties.