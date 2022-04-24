On Twitter: what does Mansfield's MP do?

In the latest in our series looking at the work of our politicians, we take a look at how active the Conservative MP for Mansfield is on the social media platform.

Analysis of Coun Ben Bradley’s Twitter account – @BBradley_Mans – by Motive PR shows he had sent around 7,900 tweets between first joining the website on October 1 2017 and March 29 this year.

It means the MP, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, sends an average of about 4.9 tweets per day – equating to a sizeable 146 per month.

This account was created after Coun Bradley was elected to his parliamentary seat, on June 8 2017.

The average MP that has an account sends 3.5 tweets per day, but about one in 10 representatives did not have one at the time the research was done.

Labour MP Karl Turner is the most prolific Tweeter, sending an average of 26.1 per day for 12 years.

The roughly 600 MPs with accounts had sent almost eight million tweets between them by the end of March.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

However, Motive said it found little correlation between the number of tweets and retweets an MP sent, and the number of followers they have.

Despite his steady output, Mr Turner has fewer than 41,000 followers – below the average of 54,300 for MPs with accounts.

And although he has tweeted fewer than 6,000 times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s account is followed by 4.1 million people.

He is one of just four MPs with more than a million followers – ahead of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, at 2.4m, current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, at 1.2m, and former Prime Minister Theresa May, with 1m.

Of parties with at least 10 members, Labour was reaching the largest section of the electorate – with an average of 63,500 followers each.

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party's 45 members averaged just 29,300 each.