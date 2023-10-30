News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield nominated for Council of the Year honours at Affordable Housing Awards

Ashfield Council has been shortlisted for the prestigious Council of the Yearaward at the Affordable Housing Awards.
By John Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:59 GMT
Over the last 12 months, the council has supported hundreds of rough sleepers, secured £4.5 million worth of external funding for energy efficiency works, and 34 new affordable homes are currently under construction.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), executive lead for social housing and climate change, said “We are over the moon at being shortlisted.

"The council has been constantly working to improve the lives of residents and tenants and it’s fantastic to see this work being recognised.

An Ashfield housing officer, council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Andy Meakin welcome another new tenant to their council home. Photo: ADCAn Ashfield housing officer, council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Andy Meakin welcome another new tenant to their council home. Photo: ADC
An Ashfield housing officer, council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Andy Meakin welcome another new tenant to their council home. Photo: ADC
"From our ambitious council home building programme to our work improving energy efficiency of existing homes, we are committed to providing high quality homes.”

Judges also praised the council’s work to provide women fleeing domestic abuse with high quality emergency accommodation.

As well as this, they commended the extent and strength of the council’s partnership working across a range of other housing projects.

Winners will be announced in mid-November.

