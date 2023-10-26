News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield Council set to 'ghost bust' any Halloween and Bonfire Night anti-social behaviour

Teams from Ashfield Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are joining forces to carry out joint patrols and proactive checks to reduce incidents and keep the public safe this Halloween and Bonfire Night.
By John Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
The operation aims to prevent and disrupt incidents of anti-social behaviour before they take place through early intervention, education and, where needed, enforcement action against those who commit offences.

As Halloween approaches, the teams will visiting vulnerable people, shops and off licenses throughout Ashfield, advising shopkeepers against serving eggs and flour to under-16s and checking if there have been any incidents.

Officers will also be reminding shops about the requirements to check for ID for young people buying alcohol.

The council is teaming up with the police and fire service to crack down on ASB this Halloween and Bonfire Night. Photo: ASBThe council is teaming up with the police and fire service to crack down on ASB this Halloween and Bonfire Night. Photo: ASB
The council’s community protection officers will be carrying out proactive patrols with police officers from October 29 to November 5 in targeted locations around the district.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader, said: “Halloween and Bonfire Night is anticipated by many residents and some I’m sure plan on hosting private bonfires and fireworks displays.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, whether they are celebrating or not.

"We will not tolerate ASB in the district and we will be working closely with the police and fire service to ensure the residents of Ashfield stay safe.”

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “Trick or treaters should take care and think carefully about which doors they knock on, particularly if there are elderly and vulnerable people living there.

"The most important message is that we want people to enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night, by keeping themselves safe and making sure they do not cause any problems in their communities.”