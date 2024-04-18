Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event outlined the extent of pension poverty in the UK, with nearly two million people falling into this bracket, and what steps are available to the Government.

Mr Anderson said: “As someone who has always been a supporter of our older generation having financial security, I was troubled to hear the situation that one in six pensioners face.”

According to Independent Age, it has become increasingly clear that in recent years, more and more people are facing challenging financial problems, with 18 per cent of people aged 60-64 living in deep poverty.

Lee Anderson MP is supporting Independent Age's Two Million Two Many campaign. Photo: Submitted

Mr Anderson talked to representatives from Independent Age, who set out their Two Million Two Many campaign, which focuses establishing an adequate income to avoid poverty once retired, long-term support for older people so they can afford essential household purchases, improving the private rental sector, as well as creating a commissioner for older oeople and ageing.

He added: “We should all feel safe in the knowledge that we can enjoy our retirement when the times comes.

"Therefore, it is important that we protect pensioners and ensure that they are able to live their last decades in a comfortable fashion.

"Reform UK will raise the income tax threshold to £20,000 which will benefit pensioners and make them better off.