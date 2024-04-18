‘Upset and irate’ Mansfield man smashed pub window with advertising sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samuel Pickering got into a confrontation with some men in the Green Dragon and went outside to smash the window with an advertising sign on January 31.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Pickering was arrested shortly afterwards on Leeming Street.

He has 30 previous convictions for 135 offences, including a relevant conviction for criminal damage dating back to 2018.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was last in trouble in 2021, Ms Woodcock told the court.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said very few of his previous convictions "relate to violence or damage in the context of the night time economy" and he has kept out of trouble for three years.

He said his previous conviction for criminal damage happened in relation to a driving offence.

He said Pickering had spent some time in hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm and this was his first night out with his partner and some friends.

"They were out having a quiet drink," Mr Hogarth said. "He became upset and irate. His emotions have been affected by the aneurysm.

"He is very remorseful and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."

Pickering, aged 33, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on February 2.