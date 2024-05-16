Ashfield MP Lee Anderson’s wife cleared after investigation into Reform party link
Coun Sinead Anderson, who represents Mansfield West at County Hall and Thompsons ward on Mansfield Council, appeared in a photo from the Reform UK campaign last month.
She has been cleared following an investigation into the connections.
Her political allegiance became a source of fierce argument at a full council meeting, with opposition members claiming she shouldn’t remain as the county council’s deputy cabinet member for children and young people.
But Coun Ben Bradley (Con), county council leader, defended Coun Anderson, saying she does a ‘fantastic job’ and accused opponents of crossing a line in their attacks.
The photo was taken at a campaign event for Reform’s East Midlands mayoral candidate Alan Graves, with Coun Anderson appearing in the back along with party supporters.
Speaking at the full county council meeting on May 16, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader, said: “Reform UK is supported by your cabinet member and she is happy to be pictured with candidates who also supported Reform.
“How do you think teachers and parents feel about someone so aligned with Reform being put in responsibility of children and young people’s services?
“How do you keep Coun Anderson in a job?”
Coun Bradley responded: “Coun Anderson is a member of the Conservative party, much loved and respected, and doesn’t campaign for Reform.
"Those allegations have been investigated and cleared.
“She is a kind and decent person who does a fantastic job.
"If you want to have a battle with Lee Anderson, have a battle with him, not his wife.
“People don’t attack political opponents by going after their family.”
Coun Anderson wasn’t present at the meeting, having suffered a fall.
She has continued to sit on Mansfield Council throughout this period having never been suspended as a Conservative member.
Coun Zadrozny is planning to stand against Mr Anderson for the Ashfield seat at the next general election.
