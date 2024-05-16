Latest figures: The 10 worst Mansfield streets for crime - is yours on the list?

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

In the Mansfield area over 750 crimes were reported in March 2024, with more than 250 of them being violence and sexual offences.

Additionally, there were over 150 reports of antisocial behaviour.

Here are ten of the streets with the highest reported crime rates (in March 2024).

1 . Gamston Road According to figures, in March 2024, 13 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Chaffinch Close In March 2024, there were 9 reported crimes on or near Chaffinch Close. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Near Raymond Close On or near Raymond Close, up Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, saw nine crimes reported in March of this year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales