News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson promising 'plain talking and common sense' on new TV show

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is promising people who “say it as it is” will be centre stage when his new TV show starts on GB News this week.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read

Mr Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, joins fellow Tory MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Philip Davies and Esther McVey as a GB News contributor and host.

Other high-profile figures such as Nigel Farage, Eamonn Holmes, Laurence Fox, Michael Portillo and Gloria Del Piero – Mr Anderson’s predecessor as Ashfield MP – are also regulars on the network.

Read More
‘Moon trip’ claim leads to a review of councillors’ travel expenses claims
Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, has a new TV show starting on Friday.Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, has a new TV show starting on Friday.
Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, has a new TV show starting on Friday.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Anderson has not revealed details of the show’s content, but told your Chad: “I start my new GB News show this week which will allow me to speak with real people from all over the UK about various issues.

"Obviously I will bring the show up to Ashfield as often as possible as Ashfield folk say it how it is and our country and politics is in need of some extra common sense and plain talking.”

Mr Anderson has been a controversial figure in Westminster since he was elected in 2019, with his plain-speaking approach.

But Michael Booker, GB News’ editorial director, says this in exactly why the channel has offered him the chance to front his own show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking back in March when the new show was first announced, Mr Booker dubbed the MP ‘a breath of fresh air in Westminster’.

He added: “Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time.

"As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

Lee Anderson’s Real World is on GB News on Friday, from 7-8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its schedule, GB News describes it as: “Lee Anderson brings the Real World to the Great British public, as the silent majority finally have their voices heard in the Conservative deputy chairman’s new current affairs show.”

Related topics:Lee AndersonAshfieldGB NewsMichael PortilloConservative PartyMPs