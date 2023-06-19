Ashfield MP Lee Anderson promising 'plain talking and common sense' on new TV show

Mr Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, joins fellow Tory MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Philip Davies and Esther McVey as a GB News contributor and host.

Other high-profile figures such as Nigel Farage, Eamonn Holmes, Laurence Fox, Michael Portillo and Gloria Del Piero – Mr Anderson’s predecessor as Ashfield MP – are also regulars on the network.

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, has a new TV show starting on Friday.

Mr Anderson has not revealed details of the show’s content, but told your Chad: “I start my new GB News show this week which will allow me to speak with real people from all over the UK about various issues.

"Obviously I will bring the show up to Ashfield as often as possible as Ashfield folk say it how it is and our country and politics is in need of some extra common sense and plain talking.”

Mr Anderson has been a controversial figure in Westminster since he was elected in 2019, with his plain-speaking approach.

But Michael Booker, GB News’ editorial director, says this in exactly why the channel has offered him the chance to front his own show.

Speaking back in March when the new show was first announced, Mr Booker dubbed the MP ‘a breath of fresh air in Westminster’.

He added: “Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time.

"As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

Lee Anderson’s Real World is on GB News on Friday, from 7-8pm.

