News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson controversially blasts food bank users going to McDonald's

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has stoked up fresh controversy with comments about families who use food banks then go to McDonald’s.

By John Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mr Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, was speaking at a Westminster Hall debate on tackling poverty and the cost of food.

During his speech, Mr Anderson accused some families of abusing the food bank charities and using them as a “weekly shop”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Anderson previously hit the headlines in recent years after he claimed people could make meals for 30p a day by learning to cook and budget properly.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said families reliant on food banks shouldn't then be going regularly to places like McDonald's
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said families reliant on food banks shouldn't then be going regularly to places like McDonald's
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said families reliant on food banks shouldn't then be going regularly to places like McDonald's
Most Popular

He also faced more criticism last year when he said there was no”massive use” for food banks in Britain.

Read More
VIDEO: Runaway driver who led police on 80mph chase near Mansfield found hiding ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking at the debate, he said: “It does get to me a little bit that we’ve got this culture now in some of these deprived areas where people now are so dependent on food banks it’s like a weekly shop for them.

“One particular family who I was helping, really helping, they were going to the food bank two or three times a week and then I see them in McDonald’s two or three times week.

“I’m thinking ‘my goodness’ I don’t want to stop the little children going for treat once in a while, but it’s all about priorities.

“If you are really struggling for money and you are going to a food bank two or three times a week, you shouldn’t be going out for fast food, takeaways every week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You shouldn’t be doing .”

Your Chad has contacted a local food bank for comment.

Lee AndersonAshfieldMcDonald'sConservative PartyBritainChad