Ashfield MP Lee Anderson controversially blasts food bank users going to McDonald's

Mr Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, was speaking at a Westminster Hall debate on tackling poverty and the cost of food.

During his speech, Mr Anderson accused some families of abusing the food bank charities and using them as a “weekly shop”.

Mr Anderson previously hit the headlines in recent years after he claimed people could make meals for 30p a day by learning to cook and budget properly.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said families reliant on food banks shouldn't then be going regularly to places like McDonald's

He also faced more criticism last year when he said there was no”massive use” for food banks in Britain.

Speaking at the debate, he said: “It does get to me a little bit that we’ve got this culture now in some of these deprived areas where people now are so dependent on food banks it’s like a weekly shop for them.

“One particular family who I was helping, really helping, they were going to the food bank two or three times a week and then I see them in McDonald’s two or three times week.

“I’m thinking ‘my goodness’ I don’t want to stop the little children going for treat once in a while, but it’s all about priorities.

“If you are really struggling for money and you are going to a food bank two or three times a week, you shouldn’t be going out for fast food, takeaways every week.

