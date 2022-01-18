At the start of January 2022, the MP was paid £1,000 for writing an article for the Daily Mail.

And Mr Anderson has announced his plan to use this money to sponsor Sutton Community Food Bank, a local food bank the MP has worked with previously.

Last week he met with a local energy expert and Liz Barrett, who helps run the food bank and is also ATTFE College principal, to discuss the launch of a new service advising people how to save on their energy bills.

Lee Anderson MP pictured with Liz Barrett OBE who runs the foodbank

Mr Anderson said: “If I ever get extra pay then I will always give it to my local community.

“I am pleased this money will go towards helping my constituents with their energy bills as I understand the struggles that people face with rising costs.

“While this project gets under way, I will continue to push Government to cut VAT and green subsidies on energy bills, so the poorest in our community can make a real saving.”

The service is provided by the food bank through education, drop-in sessions and early intervention support.

It supplies and evaluates food needs for about 400 people a week.

Let’s All Eat

Ms Barrett said: “Mr Anderson has donated £1,000 to Let's All Eat, a community interest company which has been tackling local food poverty since the pandemic hit

“To tackle fuel poverty, Let's All Eat is putting on two fuel support drop-in sessions in the ATTIC cafe at Sutton Community Academy on Friday, January 28, and Saturday, January 29, from 10am-noon.

“These sessions are open to anyone in the Ashfield area.

“Members of staff will be present to help discuss current fuel issues from bills that cannot be paid or concerns about the anticipated increase in fuel costs becoming too high.

“If people bring with them their fuel supplier details, including account number, support can be given in phoning fuel providers and negotiating better deals moving forward.

“A warm welcome will be given along with a free breakfast cob, tea and coffee.”