Nottinghamshire Police have announced that the three-car smash on Saturday has resulted in two fatalities, including a young boy.

Emergency services were called to Chesterfield Road North, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, on Saturday, January 15, just after 6.10pm.

Three cars are believed to have been involved in the incident.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to hospital after suffering multiple fractures, but his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit and serious collision investigation unit, said: “A father and young son have tragically lost their lives following this incident and specialist officers are supporting family members.

“Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are now re-appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”

Area manager Mick Sharman, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family during this very sad time.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to thank our partners for their support and hard work during this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 561 of January 15, 2022.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, or by going online at crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.