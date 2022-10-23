Mr Anderson announced his support for the former PM on his Facebook page yesterday, saying “Boris has my support”.

It comes after Chad readers called out the Ashfield MP – a long-term Boris-backer – for a sudden change of heart in July when he condemned the PM over the Chris Pincher sexual misconduct scandal.

When Mr Anderson censured Boris Johnson Chad readers wrote that he had “more twists and turns than a twisty-turny thing”.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has backed Boris Johnson’s campaign in the Tory leadership race

Another said: “From loyal Boris supporter to turncoat in less than 24 hours.”

On Saturday, posting a photo of Mr Johnson on the phone which has caused much amusement, Mr Anderson wrote: “My Choice. Boris Johnson just called me.

“We have had a long chat about everything past and present. My inbox is full of BBB. I am drawing a line under it. Boris has my support.”

Following the latest about face Chad readers took to Mr Anderson’s Facebook page again.

Edmund Dawson said: “If I remember correctly you were one of the back stabbers, the type that Boris should keep at an arms length”.

Wendy Chapman posted: “Did you forget why you wanted him out about 6 weeks ago. He is still the same man. We need stability and integrity for our country. I'm embarrassed by this farce.”

Samuel Pyle wrote: “I thought you believed him to be totally unfit for office only months ago. What changed?”

However many of those commenting on the Ashfield MP’s post congratulated him for his decision.

June Balfour said: “Well done Lee Anderson you are not my MP only wish you were.”

Darren Thomas commented: “One of the few MP's that is totally in touch with the voters, champion of the common man,more need to back Boris get the country moving again, if the whingers give the majority a chance we can easily work out way back to putting the GREAT back into Britain”.