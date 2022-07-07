After Mr Johnson denied knowing about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher before naming him deputy chief whip, before it was revealed he had been briefed about them, Mr Anderson said he should resign.

Following a spate of resignations from Mr Johnson’s cabinet, Mr Anderson, a former Labour councillor, said: “Integrity should always come first and sadly this has not been the case over the past few days.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield and Eastwood MP, Lee Anderson, has spoken out over latest Prime Minister scandal

However, Chad readers questioned why it has taken him until now to take issue with the Prime Minister.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Emma Randall said: “He’s merely following the crowd. How can you agree with everything Johnson has done and then think the Pincher scandal was unacceptable?

“It barely registers compared with some of the behaviour by Johnson. Integrity from this government hasn't existed at all at any point.”

Andrew Hawkins said: “He was happy supporting the previous lies, he knows people have had enough.”

Rick Golding wrote: “What a guy! Telling us for so long we all should trust Boris and we need to move on from the sleaze. Now he’s changed his mind.”

Alan Baines said: “It's funny how they supported Boris last month.”

Robert Howe posted: “He was fine with all of the other stuff and was telling everyone to move on and how great Boris was.”

Lee Haywood said: “He's trying to further his career, he has no loyalty towards anybody, least of all you folks voting for him.”

And Neil Storer asked: “Why now?”

Sam Moss said: “From loyal Boris supporter to turncoat in less than 24 hours.”

Amanda Fisher wrote: “Another one who's enabled Boris Johnson to do what he wants.”