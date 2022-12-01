Residents can park at any of the council-owned car parks for free every Saturday and Sunday this month as part of the authority’s drive to encourage residents to support local businesses by shopping locally.

The free parking will start on Small Business Saturday, December 3.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and it’s the ideal time to reaffirm our commitment to our wonderful traders by offering free weekend parking.

Ashfield District Council has made weekend parking free in all its council-owned car parks for December

“Our gesture of free weekend parking will support residents and businesses to make the most of the festive period.

“This is part of our campaign to encourage residents to shop local.

“Shopping locally is an excellent way to cut down on travel and support our local businesses.”

Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “It’s great we can once again make parking free on a weekend during the Christmas period.

“It’s one less worry when you head out shopping.

“I know residents and traders alike appreciate this. It sends a clear sign Ashfield is open for business this Christmas.”

The following car parks will all have free weekend parking this month:

Hucknall:Market Place; Piggins Croft; and Yorke Street.

Huthwaite:Market Place.

Kirkby:Ellis Street; Hodgkinson Road and Robin Hood Line.

Jacksdale:Jacksdale Village.

