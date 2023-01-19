Ashfield fly-tippers caught ‘red handed’ as council clamps down on environmental crime

The council has issued more than 250 warnings and notices to culprits for fly tipping, rubbish dumping and dog fouling-related offences under environmental and anti-social behaviour legislation in recent months, in a bid to tackle environmental crime.

Recent action includes two £100 fines being issued to residents on Walesby Drive and Vernon Road, Kirkby for failing to clear waste and a fly-tip identified by community protection officers on Beck Lane, Sutton.

Evidence found at the side of the road resulted in a local resident being interviewed and fined £100.

Ashfield District Council is continuing its crackdown on illegal dumping and fly-tipping

Two residents of Ruffs Drive, Hucknall each received £200 fines for duty of care offences after they paid unauthorised people to remove their waste.

And a dog owner received a £100 fine after being caught on CCTV failing to pick up after their pet on Alberta Avenue, Selston.

Over the past 12 months, the council’s community safety team has prosecuted two residents through the courts, issued 24 prevention of damage by pests notices, 162 community protection warnings and 47 community protection notices, and served 54 fixed penalty notices to residents for fly-tipping, rubbish dumping and dog fouling-related offences.

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Reducing environment crime is a core priority for the council.

"The community safety team has been working exceptionally hard to secure positive results and make the district cleaner and safer for all.

"We will continue to take positive action and engage our communities to improve the district and promote responsible citizenship.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council deputy leader and executive lead for community safety and crime reduction said: “Environmental crime such as fly-tipping and dog fouling blights our communities and we are determined to stamp it out.

“The council has invested significantly in litter bins, delivering local initiatives such as the annual big spring clean and public engagement programmes in order to promote responsible behaviour towards environmental crime.

“Fly-tipping is illegal and we will continue to warn people to dispose of their waste responsibly and within the law.

