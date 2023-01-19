Martin Taylor smashed a glass pane out of an internal door at his mother’s home on Hadfield Walk, Mansfield, on Boxing Day last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Taylor’s mother asked him to leave and when he said he had nowhere else to go, police officers had to arrest him to prevent a breach of the peace.

Taylor, aged 24, resisted arrest by “clenching up” and tucking his knees into his body.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

As police tried to put handcuffs on him, he pulled one officer to the floor and punched him in the face, knocking his glasses off.

When he was interviewed, the court was told, Taylor said he was “hurt and angry because she hadn’t bought him a Christmas present”.

He told officers he could not remember punching the glass and normally has a good relationship with his mother.

However, he said he did not want to be arrested and, after he was shown footage of the incident, became distressed and said he did not want to go to the cells.

His mother has asked for a restraining order and says she plans to move address.

The court heard he has two previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2017.

Taylor, care of Coopers Rise, Rainworth, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said the poultry worker had lived with his mother, but tensions arose over Christmas. The police tried to find somewhere else for him to go, and this took some time.

Sentencing, magistrates told Taylor: “We recognise you’re a young man with issues and we have some understanding of how you lose your temper.”

