Ashfield council says Government wants it to build an extra 1,000 houses in next 15 years

Ashfield Council says the Government has said it wants 1,000 homes built in the district in the next 15 years, on top of the targets already set.

The announcement came after it was revealed Government inspectors had paused the public examination of the council’s new draft local plan over concerns about a 882 shortfall in the number of houses – something the council disagrees with.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said in a statement: “The Government wrote to inform us that the transitional arrangements that they put in place for us relating to housing has changed.

“We have now been asked to build almost 1,000 extra homes in Ashfield over the next 15 years, in addition to the previous houses requested.

Ashfield Council says it is commited to keeping Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills out of developers hands. Photo: Submitted

“We have been working on a long-term plan for the local area, which we have had to pause the inspection of, to add these additional homes.

“As a responsible council, we will follow the law set out by Government, but I want to reassure residents that over the next few months, as we reassess sites in the district and find suitable land available for extra properties, we will be prioritising brownfield sites and not our green spaces.

“We also refuse to shortcut public consultation and will ensure all plans are taken to public meetings to enable residents to have their say.

“Ashfield Council is committed to keeping the residents of Ashfield informed as these plans progress.”

The council submitted its draft local plan to the Secretary of State last April and the first hearings of the examination in public took place in November .

A meeting of the council’s local plan development committee has been scheduled for February 5 to consider whether there are any additional sites which could potentially be included in the allocations within the draft plan.

Any potential sites will need to be approved by cabinet and full council later in February before going to public consultation for six weeks.

Following that the local plan development committee will decide whether to formally recommend inclusion of any of these sites in the draft plan to cabinet and full council in May or June.

The council will wait to see if the inspectors are satisfied with this proposed approach and none of these actions will proceed without the inspectors’ approval.