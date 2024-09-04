Mansfield man who threatened to blow up flat in police siege told: ‘Drink and drugs aren’t for you.’
Daniel Bacon’s neighbours heard him shouting a woman’s name and banging on a metal skip outside his home on Elston Close, at 11.30pm, on March 30, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
He began fighting with a man inside the flats and police were called. The stand-off began when he refused to leave his flat.
He warned police officers he had a large dog which would attack them and threatened to blow the flats up.
Two witness told police he had a can of CS gas and claimed he had sprayed them with it.
After a trained negotiator brought the stand-off to an end, a search revealed CS gas, knuckledusters and knives.
Bacon was “visibly drunk and under the influence of drugs” the court heard.
Two weeks earlier he wielded an extendable walking stick to threaten people in an altercation at the Ladybrook pub, just after midnight on March 6.
When he was interviewed he accepted becoming involved in the affray when he saw his friend being beaten up.
The court heard he has 26 previous convictions for 73 offences and was jailed for 16 weeks in 2022 for battery. He has two previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons in 2003 and 2007.
Bianca Brasovenau, mitigating, said it has not been easy for Bacon to live with the mental health issues he has.
She said he has been in custody since April 8. He is now on a methadone prescription and is working on the wing so has enhanced prisoner status.
His parents are able to help him in the short term, she added.
On Tuesday, Judge Stuart Raffery told him: “You have had difficulties not of your own making and you have got to decide how you are going to live in the community without getting into trouble. Taking drugs is not for you. Drinking is not for you.”
Bacon, 45, of Elston Close, Mansfield, admitted possessing offensive weapons and affray when he appeared in court on May 17. Sentencing was deferred for six months.