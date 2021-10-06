Application for Kirkby childminding business looks set to be rejected

An application from a Kirkby resident to carry on with a childminding business at a residential property looks set to be rejected by Ashfield District Council.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:15 pm

The business is already running at the address in Oxford Street and the applicant has submitted a retrospective application to council planners for change of use from residential to residential with childminding.

However, a report submitted to the council’s planning committee recommends that the application should be rejected as it will cause noise nuisance for other nearby residents.

The report states: “No issues were experienced until the pandemic, when children were playing outside more and windows were open.

The application will be discussed by Ashfield District Council

"It is considered that the cumulative effect of up to 10 children on site associated with the childminding business would constitute harm to the amenity of nearby residents, primarily through the noise generated from the proposal and any associated activities, including the level of comings and goings.”

The application is recommended for rejection when it is discussed tonight.

