Another HMO and changes at town-centre landmark are among latest Mansfield plans

By Richard Silverwood
Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:23 GMT
Changes to a prominent building in the town centre and another HMO for a residential area are among the latest planning applications for Mansfield.

Mansfield District Council has received an application outlining a scheme to convert the first, second and third floors at 16 Regent Street into nine residential apartments.

Full details have yet to be released, but the ground floor of the landmark building was formerly the Advice Hub run by Mansfield Citizens’ Advice Bureau, which is now based at the Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South.

The HMO proposal, is for Bridgeway, a five-bedroom family home on Hermitage Lane, close to an industrial estate and the Robin Hood railway line.

A plan has been revealed to turn the three upper floors of this prominent building on Regent Street in Mansfield town centre into nine residential apartments. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)A plan has been revealed to turn the three upper floors of this prominent building on Regent Street in Mansfield town centre into nine residential apartments. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)
The owner of the property, Mariusz Tkacz, wants to turn it into a six-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) without altering its external appearance.

HMOs, which are springing up across the Mansfield area, are properties that are rented out by more than one person not from the same household or family.

They have attracted controversy in parts of the country but, in this case, Mr Tkacz insists it “would address a significant need for affordable housing, particularly for professionals working on the nearby commercial estate”.

A similar plan for an eight-bed HMO at Bridgeway was received by the council last April but did not progress to a final decision.

This five-bedroom home on Hermitage Lane in Mansfield could soon be converted into an HMO (house in multiple occupation).This five-bedroom home on Hermitage Lane in Mansfield could soon be converted into an HMO (house in multiple occupation).
This fresh application points out that HMOs for up to six people do not require full planning permission, so the request is for a lawful development certificate to allow a change of use.

Built in the 1930s or 1940s, Bridgeway last sold in 2017 for £222,000 and is now considered to be worth about £300,000. It includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large lounge, kitchen/dining area and garden.

A planning statement, submitted by Mr Tkacz, says the house is “well-maintained and within a predominantly residential area”.

It goes on: “The proposal involves internal reconfiguration to create six bedrooms, each with en suite facilities, and the conversion of the existing integral garage into additional living space.

"The proposed use is compatible with the surrounding character and would not lead to an over-concentration of HMOs in the area, helping to maintain community cohesion.

"It would provide high-quality accommodation, with adequate space, fire safety measures and off-street parking.”

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

353 Eakring Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

15 Market Place, Mansfield – application to remove condition (retention of signs) related to listed building consent for internal and external alterations as part of change of use from former pub (The Dial) to commercial unit on ground floor and HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) on first floor (four bedrooms) and second floor (six bedrooms).

16 Fairlawns, Mansfield – removal of three trees, covered by preservation order, and work to six other trees, also covered by preservation order.

Mansfield Community Hospital, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield – discharge of mandatory biodiversity condition relating to planning application for new community diagnostics facility for the NHS.

St Mark’s Vicarage, 112 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to ten trees within conservation area.

Chadburn House, The Old Brewery, Weighbridge Road, Mansfield – prior notification by West Nottinghamshire College of the demolition of redundant warehouses at the back of the old brewery which are in a poor state and not conducive to development.

