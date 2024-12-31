Plan to convert Mansfield house into home for vulnerable children gets green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to convert a residential house in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield into a home for vulnerable children has been given the green light.

The conversion is earmarked for a four-bedroom property at Opal Close for two youngsters “with complex needs”, aged seven to 17, who would be supervised round the clock by staff.

Now Mansfield District Council has officially granted a lawful development certificate for the scheme, saying the development “would not constitute a material change of use”.

When the proposal first came to light last March, the council received two objections from neighbours, whose concerns included “not wanting the extra stress and drama of a person with issues living next door”.

The four-bedroom, detached property on Opal Close, Mansfield, which is set to be converted into a home for two vulnerable children. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Other comments suggested the house and location were not suitable, and they felt that a child with extra needs may be upset by “youths hanging around and noise” in the vicinity.

Originally, the plan was for one child to live at the house, but this has since been increased to two. The company behind it is One Home Care, based in Warrington, Cheshire.

A planning statement, submitted to the council, said: “The proposed use will accommodate vulnerable children who present social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

"The home will provide support for the young people who have a range of complex individual needs.”

The children will live permanently at the house and be supervised by three members of One Home staff, who will work a rota to include night shifts. The idea is that they all operate as a family household.

"The children will have full, unrestricted access to the property, with the exception of a ground-floor staff office, which will be locked for security and protection purposes,” said the planning statement.

"The role of staff will be almost identical to that of parents, cooking meals, assisting the children with their homework, transporting them to school and providing emotional and physical support.

"Activities, such as shopping and going to the cinema, will be undertaken as a family. The children and staff members will eat and live together as a single household.”

No external alterations will be made to the detached house, which is believed to have been sold last year after appearing on the market for £325,000.

One Home Care’s website says: “We create a sense of comfort by welcoming vulnerable children into a peaceful home. Our homes are havens in which they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal.”

The company says its staff are “highly trained, dedicated, responsive and passionate about the potential of each child”.

The path is now clear for One Home to convert the Opal Close property. Indeed it has already been listed on the firm’s website as one of its registered homes.

Meanwhile, the council’s planning committee has also granted approval for an extension to the petrol filling station and sales building operated by supermarket giants Morrisons at Sutton Road in Mansfield.

The scheme also features the creation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging zone with canopy, and the installation of four jet-wash bays, a bin store and LV (low-voltage) enclosures.

