On Tuesday, July 19, officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team undertook a search for an elderly woman who had become unwell in Market Place.

After scouring the area, the lady was found in the care of some teens – who ensured she got home.

Officers were full of praise for the teens.

In a Facebook post, a team spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the teens involved, you should all be very proud.