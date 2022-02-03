Police move to reassure residents over Mansfield town centre 'shooting' video
Nottinghamshire Police have moved to reassure residents after rumours and videos circulated online claiming shots had been fired in Mansfield town centre.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:59 am
A number of videos and posts on Facebook and TikTok had alleged that there had been a possible shooting in the town centre last night, Wednesday, February 2, at about 7pm.
The videos, which had been widely circulated on various social media platforms, depict a number of voices heard shouting before four or five ‘shots’ can be heard.
Nottinghamshire Police have moved to reassure worried residents and have confirmed to your Chad that the incident was an ‘organised police training event’.
They have not yet released any further information.
