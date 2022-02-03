A number of videos and posts on Facebook and TikTok had alleged that there had been a possible shooting in the town centre last night, Wednesday, February 2, at about 7pm.

The videos, which had been widely circulated on various social media platforms, depict a number of voices heard shouting before four or five ‘shots’ can be heard.

Nottinghamshire Police have moved to reassure worried residents and have confirmed to your Chad that the incident was an ‘organised police training event’.

Rumours had been circulating on social media

They have not yet released any further information.