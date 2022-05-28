Police issue appeal to find missing woman who may have caught train to Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing woman who may have travelled to Mansfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 2:21 pm

Alex Bradley, 25, was reported missing from the Edwinstowe area at around 11.30am today.

Alex is of a slim build and is around 5ft 1ins tall. She is described as having blond hair with dark roots, which she usually wears in a bun. Her lips are also fuller than in the photo provided.

She was last seen wearing a black duffle coat with silver buttons and a tie belt, black jeans and possibly Nike black trainers.

Alex was reported as missing earlier this morning.

She has links to Leicestershire, and she may also have caught a train to Mansfield in order to get home.

Officers are concerned for Alex’s safety. If you have seen Alex or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 278 of May 28 2022.

