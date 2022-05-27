Officers form the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team have teamed up with several local sports clubs to provide free taster sessions at Queensway Park, Forest Town, between noon and 4pm on Tuesday, May 31.

The initiative is designed to build better relations with local youngsters of secondary school age and prevent antisocial behaviour.

Exhibiting clubs will include Mansfield Town Football in the Community, who will be in attendance with their Speed Tunnel, an inflatable tunnel complete with Radar Gun to measure the velocity of your kick. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day for people who record the highest scores, Omega Fitness, a local gym who are going to provide a strength and fitness taster, Switch Up Boxing academy, local boxing club currently setting up in Mansfield having worked wonders in Nottingham City and Phoenix Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Fitness who are offering a taster session into Jiu Jitsu, Olympic Wrestling and MMA.

PC Colin Bland, event organiser and Forest Town beat manager, said: “Like many other areas, Forest Town does experience some antisocial behaviour – often from young people who say they have nothing to do with their time.

“But Mansfield really is a goldmine of sports clubs and other community groups who are doing fantastic work with young people every day of the week.