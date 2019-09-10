Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Mansfield man who has links to Shirebrook

Police say they are becoming 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of a missing man.

Robert Deics/Deutsch was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Friday.

Robert Deics/Deutsch.

The 46-year-old is described as having short dark brown hair, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing but he is believed to have been on a bicycle and carrying a rucksack.

He is also thought to have links to the Shirebrook area.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, from Nottinghamshire Police's Missing From Home Team, said: "Robert has been missing for some time now and we are increasingly concerned for his safety.

"We have had numerous sightings but unfortunately nothing concrete as yet, so we ask anyone who believes they've seen Robert to contact us as soon as possible.

"If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 571 of September 6.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

