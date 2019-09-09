Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here's the latest list of criminals to be sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, for the week commencing September 2.

MOTORING

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.



Gary Deakin, aged 44, of Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield, drove an Audi S3 car in Rushpool Close, Mansfield, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 30 months, fined £433 and told to pay a £43 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cheryl Jackson, 38, of Parkstone Avenue, Rainworth, drove a Renault Megane car in Leeming Street, Mansfield, after drinking so much alcohol that she registered 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieron West, 20, of Holly Grove, Mansfield, drove a Ford Fiesta car in Waverley Road, Mansfield, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £345 and told to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Dawson, 45, of Glebe Avenue, Warsop, drove a car in Meden Avenue, Warsop, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £810 and told to pay a £81 surcharge and £300 costs.

Grahame McCulloch, 58, of Nanpantan Road, Loughborough, dangerously drove a Ford Transit van in Common Road, Huthwaite, before assaulting another driver. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also told to pay £250 compensation, £400 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Emily Bird, 27, of Cedar Close, Farnsfield, drove a Ford Fiesta in Toothill Lane, Mansfield, after drinking so much alcohol that she registered 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £360 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Bordon, 66, of Padstow Close, Mansfield, drove a car in Bellamy Road, Mansfield, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £346 and told to pay a £34 surcharge.

Nicolae-Daniel Plamada, 25, of Spencer Street, Mansfield, used a Peugeot car in Southwell Road, Rainworth, when there was no valid insurance policy. He was fined £250, told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge, and issued with six points on his driving licence.

Kamil Kotlarek, 34, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, drove a car in Mount Pleasant, Mansfield, without a licence and after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. A community order was made requiring 100 hours of unpaid work, he was banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Cormack Clarke, 27, of Ashover Road, Chesterfield, drove a car on Warsop Lane, Rainworth, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. This was while under a suspended sentence issued by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for criminal damage and assault. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £540 and told to pay £620 costs.

Vitas Charlton, 30, of Main Street, Huthwaite, drove a Mercedes Sprinter van in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Garrard, 30, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, drove a Ford Focus car in Teversal after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Phillip Varley, 48, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, drove a Peugeot 307 car in Nottingham Road, Mansfield,after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Troy Quimby, 35, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, drove a Mini Cooper in Loxley Drive with no insurance policy and after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £350 and told to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT



Simon Ward, 45, of Wallis Road, Mansfield, stole laundry products worth £43.89 belonging to B&M in Mansfield, stole toiletries to an unknown value from Poundstretcher in Mansfield, and failed to surrendr to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks and told to pay £43.89 in compensation.

Bryony Stokes, 27, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield, stole a money box from WH Smith in Mansfield to the value of £15. A community order was made requiring drug rehabilitation activity, and she was told to pay £15 compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Jordan Peabody, 22, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, stole a bottle of vodka worth £30 belonging to Asda in Sutton. He was fined £80 and told to pay £30 compensation.

James Manley, 41, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, stole two cans of Stella Artois worth £4 from Morrisons in Mansfield, before using threatening or abusive words to staff. He also stole goods from Poundland in Mansfield worth £60 and other items to an unknown value, some Paw Patrol clothing with £16.97 from PoundStretcher, and meat worth £40 from Iceland in Mansfield. He was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, told to pay compensation totalling £104, a surcharge of £115 and £300 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Clint Baines, 45, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, resisted arrest in Chatsworth Street. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Leisha Keane, 34, of St Mary’s Drive, Edwinstowe, caused harassment by using threatening or abusive words to a woman in Edwinstowe. She also damaged a Vauxhall Astra belonging to Nottinghamshire Police, intending to cause damage. A community order was made requiring drug rehabilitation, she was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Ryan Etchell, 23, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, damaged property belonging to the YMCA on Commercial Gate to a value of £5,000. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was discharged conditionally for six months and told to pay compensation of £15.

BREACH



Nathan Bonser, 24, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby, breached a non-molestation order by contacting a woman when he was prohibited from doing so. A community order was made requiring 100 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Brandon Marriott, 18, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton, entered Bentinck Street, Sutton, and Carsic Lane, Sutton, whilst prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. A community order was made requiring 150 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £90 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Ryan Basi, 24, of Ossington Close, Meden Vale, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order after failing to attend two meetings. The order, issued by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, must be maintained until January 2020, and new drug rehabilitation requirements were added. He was also told to pay costs of £60.

Jason Wilcox, 26, of Young Crescent, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in February 2019, by not attending two meetings in June. He was fined £50.

VIOLENCE

Adam Fish, 45, of Markham Close, Sneinton, Nottingham, assaulted a woman on two occasions in Jacksdale by beating her. A restraining order was made preventing him from contacting the woman, or preventing him from going to her property. He was fined was fined £529 and told to pay a £52 surcharge and £85 in costs.



DRUGS

Luke Edwards, 33, of White Hart Yard, Worksop, had in his possession a quantity of controlled class A drug diamorphine at the Robin Hood Line car park in Mansfield. He was fined £70 and told to pay a surcharge of £30.