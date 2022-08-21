News you can trust since 1952
Police hunt German Shepherd after groin bite leaves Mansfield man hospitalised

Police are hunting a German Shepherd dog which bit a man in the groin – leaving him hospitalised.

By Ben McVay
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:20 pm

Police say the hound “ran up” to the 54-year-old male and bit him to the groin area at the back of South Avenue, Rainworth.

It is believed the dog ran off towards Little John Drive after the bite happened – at around 4.30pm on August 12.

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Police Constable Louise Bicknell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog didn’t have a collar on and there was no-one else in the field at the time of the incident. It’s believed the dog ran off towards Little John Drive.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any CCTV footage which may cover the area or anyone who has any information about the dog to please get in touch.

“If this is your dog, or you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries please call the police on 101 – quoting incident 529 of 12 August 2022.”