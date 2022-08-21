Police hunt German Shepherd after groin bite leaves Mansfield man hospitalised

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the hound “ran up” to the 54-year-old male and bit him to the groin area at the back of South Avenue, Rainworth.

It is believed the dog ran off towards Little John Drive after the bite happened – at around 4.30pm on August 12.

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Louise Bicknell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog didn’t have a collar on and there was no-one else in the field at the time of the incident. It’s believed the dog ran off towards Little John Drive.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any CCTV footage which may cover the area or anyone who has any information about the dog to please get in touch.