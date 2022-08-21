Council kicks antisocial reprobates out of properties on blighted Ashfield street
The occupiers of an Ashfield home which has become “a magnet for drug-related crime and disorder” have been evicted from the property.
Ashfield Council’s closure order bans anyone from entering the property on Sutton’s Collins Avenue – including the occupiers.
While a further order for another property on the same street bans anyone from entering apart from those living there.
The orders are effective for three months and came about following “significant” reports and concerns of drug-related crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour from people living nearby.
Orders were approved at Mansfield Magistrates Court after Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police decided to take action.
Inspector Jon Hewitt, District Commander for Ashfield, said: “Today’s action should send a very clear message to residents who blight our communities with repeat criminal and antisocial behaviour.
"These properties had unfortunately become a magnet for drug-related crime and disorder and we were very regularly being called by concerned local residents.
"It was frankly an intolerable situation that was having a huge negative impact on people living nearby.
"Working closely the Council’s Community Safety Team, we have listened to local residents and taken decisive action to protect them from further harm.
"I would urge other residents experiencing similar problems to keep in regular contact with us so we can take this kind of decisive action to stop such behaviour.’’