Police evacuate homes and close roads in Derbyshire town after land mine discovered
A number of homes have been evacuated after an old land mine was found at a development in Bolsover
Derbyshire Police received a report just before 12.35pm today concerning a device, believed to be an old land mine, on land which is being developed off Welbeck Road, Bolsover.
Officers have attended and cordoned off the area, and a number of residents have been asked to leave their homes at this time. Road closures are in place on Marlpit Lane, between Welbeck Gardens and Farnsworth Farm.
The force said that the closures and evacuations are precautionary measures. They confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and will be reviewing the device.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. This story will be updated with any developments.