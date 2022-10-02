News you can trust since 1952
Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Sutton teen last seen on Tuesday

Police are asking the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Sutton teenager.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:44 pm

Officers are concerned for the safety of Jack Mosley after he was reported missing from the Sutton in Ashfield area at around 6.00pm on Tuesday, September 27.

Jack, 17, is described as being five feet seven inches tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a reflective silver hooded coat.

Jack is also known to frequently wear a black face covering which will cover his mouth and nose.

Jack was last sighted earlier this week.

If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 559 of September 27 2022.

