Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Sutton teen last seen on Tuesday
Police are asking the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Sutton teenager.
Officers are concerned for the safety of Jack Mosley after he was reported missing from the Sutton in Ashfield area at around 6.00pm on Tuesday, September 27.
Jack, 17, is described as being five feet seven inches tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a reflective silver hooded coat.
Jack is also known to frequently wear a black face covering which will cover his mouth and nose.
Most Popular
READ THIS: No trust in Truss as Mansfield resident deems new Prime Minister a ‘danger to the country and economy’
If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 559 of September 27 2022.