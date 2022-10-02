Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Sutton teen last seen on Tuesday

Officers are concerned for the safety of Jack Mosley after he was reported missing from the Sutton in Ashfield area at around 6.00pm on Tuesday, September 27.

Jack, 17, is described as being five feet seven inches tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a reflective silver hooded coat.

Jack is also known to frequently wear a black face covering which will cover his mouth and nose.

Jack was last sighted earlier this week.

