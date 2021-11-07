Police concerned for man seen walking towards park woods in Sutton

The man was reported at the steps in the middle of the park, leading towards the view to Hardwick Hall, at about 4pm on Saturday, November 6.

No description of the man was reported to the police who are concerned for his welfare and have been carrying out a search, including use of a police helicopter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help as concerns grow for the safety of a man last seen walking towards Brierley Forest Park woods in Sutton.

Inspector Kieron Hancock, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While our lines of enquiry are very limited at this time we are doing everything we can to locate this man.

“We are urging a dog walker or anyone else who saw this man to please come forward as they may have information that could assist us in our efforts.