Police concerned for man seen walking towards park woods in Sutton
Police are appealing for help as concerns grow for the safety of a man last seen walking towards Brierley Forest Park woods in Sutton.
The man was reported at the steps in the middle of the park, leading towards the view to Hardwick Hall, at about 4pm on Saturday, November 6.
No description of the man was reported to the police who are concerned for his welfare and have been carrying out a search, including use of a police helicopter.
Inspector Kieron Hancock, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While our lines of enquiry are very limited at this time we are doing everything we can to locate this man.
“We are urging a dog walker or anyone else who saw this man to please come forward as they may have information that could assist us in our efforts.
“We would urge anyone who has seen the man or who has any information to please call police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 513.”