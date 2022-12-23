News you can trust since 1952
Police are investigating reports of a 'fatal' dog attack on Mansfield street

Police are investigating reports a dog was attacked and killed on a Mansfield street – as two dogs were seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

By Phoebe Cox
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 11:17am

Police are investigating reports a dog was fatally wounded on Balmoral Drive, Mansfield, on Wednesday, December 21, at about 5pm.

Following the alleged incident, two dogs were seized on Thursday, December 22, under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

They will remain in the care of police as investigations into what happened continue.

Police are investigating the incident.
PC Kieran Loftus, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield north safer neighbourhood team, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the dog’s owner and we are working to understand the full circumstances of what happened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 661 of December 21, 2022.

A Mansfield resident said a King Charles spaniel had been savaged to death on Balmoral Drive by two large mastiff-type dogs.