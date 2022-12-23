Police are investigating reports of a 'fatal' dog attack on Mansfield street

Police are investigating reports a dog was fatally wounded on Balmoral Drive, Mansfield, on Wednesday, December 21, at about 5pm.

Following the alleged incident, two dogs were seized on Thursday, December 22, under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

They will remain in the care of police as investigations into what happened continue.

Police are investigating the incident.

PC Kieran Loftus, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield north safer neighbourhood team, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the dog’s owner and we are working to understand the full circumstances of what happened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 661 of December 21, 2022.