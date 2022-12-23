Fire discovered after police find drugs farm while responding to report of masked burglars

Officers were called to Dalestorth Street, Sutton, yesterday, December 22, at about 2.50am, following a report of suspects running from an address wearing balaclavas and getting into a Vauxhall car.

Police located the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit took place.

The car was abandoned and two men fled on foot.

Emergency services at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was arrested following a foot chase. He remained in custody last night being questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, production of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug.

Police said they are working to identify a second suspect.

While the pursuit was ongoing, a separate team of officers entered the house on Dalestorth Street and found a cannabis grow over several rooms.

As officers reached the top of the stairs they could smell burning and see smoke coming from within a room.

Firefighters were called and put out a small fire in one of the bedrooms. An investigation found the blaze was caused by an overturned heat lamp.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By responding so quickly to this incident, a potentially serious fire was averted – one that could have affected a number of neighbouring properties.

“We have repeatedly warned of the considerable fire risks posed by cannabis grows and that is just one of the reasons why we will never ignore or excuse such activity.