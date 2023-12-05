Lee Anderson column: It's vital that every young person has access to best possible education

​Last Tuesday, I had a meeting with the National Association of Specialist Colleges to discuss how I can support colleges like Portland College, in the constituency, to continue to provide a first-class educational centre for students with learning difficulties and special needs.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

​This a subject very close to my heart and something I am passionate about.

It is important that every young person has access to the best possible education, and I am committed to delivering that.

I expressed my frustration in the Chamber this week at the recent migration numbers that were released.

I know that people in Ashfield have had more than enough of this problem.

There are 7,000 constituents on the council house waiting list, people struggling to get doctors and dentist appointments. This is unacceptable.

I can completely understand the sentiment of many of my constituents and I share their anger. We should introduce a cap on migration to once again have control of who and how many people are allowed to enter this country.

Wednesday’s Home Affairs Select Committee session was an interesting one. I sit as a member of the Committee, which allows me to scrutinise the work of the Home Office.

I was able to challenge a senior Home Office official, Sir Matthew Rycroft. I was astounded that he was unable to provide information about the illegal migration we are seeing at our borders.

I asked simple questions that he seemed unable to answer. This is simply not good enough.

I stopped by Tony’s Café in the Idlewells in Sutton again on Friday. I treated myself to a pie, chips and mushy peas which was great.

The food at Tony’s is always good and I would suggest all locals to pay a visit. It also only cost me £6, which is definitely fantastic value.

I was accused by a presenter on LBC of not being working class. I have to admit that I found this laughable, given my background as a miner.