Manufacturing component supply and efficiency specialist Supply Technologies has donated 30 high-visibility vests to the Pleasley-based 10th Mansfield Scout Group.

The vests will serve as an essential safety measure during outdoor activities and expeditions, ensuring the scouts are easily visible and recognisable, even in low-light conditions.

The 10th Mansfield group was, established in 1938 and recently celebrated its 85th birthday. Part of Nottinghamshire Scouts, it has 80 young members aged six-18, as well as 30 adult volunteer leaders serving in various roles.

The Cubs celebrate receiving their high-vis vests

The donated vests will specifically benefit the Cubs’ section, which consists of 28 members aged eight-10.

Roger Ambler, Group Scout Leader, said: "Keeping our young members safe when away from our premises is of the highest priority. We must be able to instantly recognise our young members and ensure their visibility to others, particularly during activities like hikes.

“We are a charity and seek to work in partnerships with companies such as Supply Technologies, and this generous donation of printed hi-vis vests allows us to fulfil our mission to challenge young people, offer opportunities they may not be able to access in their normal lives, and to be part of their development and growth, but to do so in a manner that is safe.”

Paul Stokes, Supply Technologies business development manager, said: "We are delighted to contribute to the wellbeing of the 10th Mansfield Scout Group by donating these hi-vis vests.