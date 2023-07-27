Coun Grafton and Coun Hollis, Ashfield Council Ashfield Independents members for Huthwaite & Brierley, have revealed plans to complete the £320,000 transformation of Welfare Park

The council has already spent £120,000 on improvements last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it is set to see a further £200,000 spent doubling the amount of play equipment, putting in new football goals and improving the multi-use games area and skate park.

Coun Paul Grafton, left, and Coun Tom Hollis at Welfare Park in Huthwaite. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)

On top of this, the council is working with the Lawn Tennis Association to make major improvements to the tennis courts on the popular park.

Coun Hollis, council deputy leader, said, “Transforming our parks has been a huge priority of the Ashfield Independents who run the council.

“By the time we finish, our park will be state of the art. We will be consulting local residents and park-users on these plans which will completed by the end of next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident residents will love it, but want them to have the final say on improvements.”

As part of the proposed works, all outer fencing will be repainted, the skate park and multi-use games area will be modernised. The park will also be landscaped and naturalised.

This will include additional benches and picnic tables. The tennis courts will also be improved on top of this with a new electronic booking system, so people can simply book online by autumn.