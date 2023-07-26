New figures from the RSPCA as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign show 365 cat cruelty complaints were made in Nottinghamshire last year.

Nationally, last year, there were almost 18,000 cat cruelty complaints reported to the RSPCA. Of those reports 1,726 were intentional harm – about five a day.

This is a 25 per cent increase from 2021 when the number was 1,387.

Benny, injured cat, cared for by the RSPCA.

The figures are part of data used in the charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, where funds raised will go to help frontline rescue teams.

It comes during a busy time for the animal welfare charity which sees cruelty peak in the summer with three reports every minute.

Rebecca Lowe, RSPCA chief inspector for Nottinghamshire said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising.

“It is heart-breaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the post-coronavirus pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months.

“And the cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

“Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness.

“We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals.”

Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes, with figures showing they are one of the most abused pets.

The RSPCA care for hundreds of felines every year who have been subjected to beating, burning, abuse, broken bones, poisoning and drownings.

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer although factors like animal abuse being more visible by people outdoors is one possibility.

The RSPCA’s frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need but cannot do this alone.