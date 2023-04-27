Officers were called to Coxmoor Road just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

A large police cordon has been set up around the scene

There is a large cordon in place and is expected to remain for the next seven days.

Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist.

There is also a no fly-zone over the scene which includes drones while officers carry out their inquiries.

A tent has also been set up in the field where the remains were found.

Superintendent for the County, Claire Rukas said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death.

"The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.