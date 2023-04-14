This will apply to local elections, police and crime commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions.

From October 2023, it will also apply to UK General elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do not have accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

The local elections are on May 4.

Accepted forms of ID can be found on Ashfield Council's website at ashfield.gov.uk/your-council/elections/voting-where-how/voter-id

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Dennis, council director of legal and governance and returning officer, said: “For future elections, residents will need to take photo ID with them to polling stations to be able to vote.

“Ashfield Council will provide as much support as possible to ensure every resident who wants to vote in elections on May 4 is able to do so as easily as possible.

Voter ID Advert

“From now until the elections, the council will be publicising the new voter ID requirements and how residents can get a Voter Authority Certificate if they don’t have eligible photo ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents can find out about eligible photo ID or apply online for their free Voter Authority Certificate using the government’s online portal, or they can apply by post.”

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for the local elections in England on May 4 is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

You need to be registered to vote before you apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

When you register to vote, you will be asked whether you have photo ID or if you want to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad